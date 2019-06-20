Bringing the past to life with “jams”

The sounds of guitars tuning up, a lone bass finding its path, the murmur of the crowd, and a familiar chord progression now and then fill the air. As 7 p.m. arrives, the crowd stills and the first singer steps up to the microphone. He bows his head in prayer and the crowd follows. The final Amen, and then the sounds of close to a dozen musicians rise to the rafters as part of their monthly jam sessions.

It’s not your ordinary band. Instead it’s a group of individuals who don’t practice together, who call themselves amateurs but feature amazing skills necessary to join other musicians without notes on a page to follow.

It’s all part of the Winkler Senior Centre’s Jam session, an imported tradition from America’s RV parks.

“Frank Unrau and I were talking about jam sessions, we did jam sessions in Arizona in the RV parks,” Hank Hildebrand said. “Well, he says, why don’t you start one here?”

That simple query more than four years ago began what’s become a monthly tradition.

Hildebrand plays guitar and mandolin himself, although his voice isn’t always up to singing as much as he’d like these days. And while he’d love to see a few fiddles join the band, which generally features guitars, a bass, and sometimes an accordion, he still loves to get on stage and perform.

“You just play,” he said. “We don’t practice. Each one has an opportunity to go to the microphone and do a song or instrumental. Some don’t want to do anything from the microphone, they just want to play along.”

The crowd is largely seniors, the abundance of grey hair reflective of the on stage talent, dotted with a few younger fans, children and grandchildren of the performers. Hildebrand said seniors come from Buhler Active Living Centre (where the jams take place) as well as neighbouring 55+ and senior homes such as Lions Centre, Cedar and Crocus.

The average age of performers? Hildebrand chuckled as he considered the question. “Let’s just say they’re over 60,” he said.

Anyone is welcome to join the jam, but egos must be checked at the door. “They can bring an instrument and play along,” he said. “We play along… we don’t do solos.”

With anywhere from 5 to 12 musicians and 180 to 200 fans, it’s pretty simple why George Braun likes to take part. “It’s the people in the chairs,” he said.

Braun said he loves the casual atmosphere and the way individual musicians can come together.

“Everybody does their own thing, and hopefully it will work out in the long run,” he said with a laugh.

He’s underselling their talent, of course. Being humble seems to be a common trait amongst the musicians. But that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy playing for a crowd.

“It’s a lot of fun,” musician John Zacharias said. “Guys who normally don’t get to sing or play in public, they show up here and just casually play and sing.”

“I think the people here like the old time stuff we do,” he added, referencing the gospel/country mix that comes from the stage. “It takes them back many, many years.”

And there will be mistakes, although far less than the self-deprecating musicians make it seem. “If we make mistakes, it’s easily forgivable and overlooked,” he said. “That’s what makes it a very comfortable setting.”

Zacharias admitted that there is incredible talent on the stage, much of which would go unseen and unheard if it wasn’t for the jams.

“Most of these people I’m sure, the only ones they entertain most of the time is their spouses and maybe their kids and family,” he said.

There’s a shared history for many of the people in the room, a history that includes a love of God, church, family and community.

Zacharias said his favourite song to perform is by Wade Spencer, called “Time Always Changes but God Never Will”. “That’s basically a foundation that we base our faith on,” he said.

And while time does march on, for a little while, once a month on a Saturday night at the Buhler Active Living Centre, it’s a comfortable step back to a simpler era.

What, according to one of the jam founders Frank Unrau, started with about three musicians and 10-14 in the audience, has become a showcase of talent, a welcome respite from the usual day.

“I love music,” Unrau said. “I hope it keeps on going.”