Bringing back that accordion sound

Two decades after first taking the stage, Winkler musician Jayme Giesbrecht still has surprises for her fans.

After years of being known for her singing voice, particularly gospel, and her skills on the piano, Giesbrecht has brought a new instrument on to the stage.

An accordion that once belonged to her grandmother is now a big part of her performances.

“It’s such a wonderful instrument to watch and I really enjoy being able to just focus on playing the accordion,” she said. “I think it’s beautiful.”

Giesbrecht said she has a similar story to many people in this area.

“It was Grandma who played the accordion when I was a kid,” she said. “Grandma played accordion, Grandpa played banjo and they would often pull their instruments out to have a little jam session in the evenings.”

While Giesbrecht first took to the stage at the age of 11, she was part of the music making at her grandparents’ home from an early age.

“Grandma would have a tambourine she would give me and I would sing and dance,” she said. “Grandma would play polkas and waltzes so it was kind of instilled in me from a very young age.”

Giesbrecht said the instrument can take people back in time.

“I find it’s such a nostalgic sound that it really brings people back to a happy place when families didn’t have a lot to do besides play instruments together,” she said.

While she never officially learned how to play as a kid, she recalls Grandma letting her try.

“She would put it in my lap and put my fingers where they were supposed to be on the buttons and then tell me which ones to press,” she said. “I could play one polka in the key of C, and so every time I went to her house I would play that one polka.”

Giesbrecht was given the accordion after her grandmother passed away, but she said it took a gloomy day in November, 2018 to prompt her to play. “It was snowing a lot, I was getting cabin fever, I didn’t know what else to do and I thought, I have an accordion… I should play,” she said. “Maybe it’s because I’m a Mennonite but it feels very natural to play an accordion.”

Giesbrecht continued to pick up the accordion and says she loves the experience.

“That instrument feels completely comfortable in my hands,” she said. “It feels like I was always supposed to play accordion.”

Giesbrecht plays piano at a high level and said she also tried guitar, an instrument she said never felt quite right to her.

“I never stuck with it because I wasn’t excited about it,” she said. “But when I played accordion for the first time and realized this is something I could get really good at… it made me want to keep practicing and soon I wanted to play for people.”

Since that cold November day, Giesbrecht said she plays about an hour every day, and she can’t praise the instrument enough.

“It’s such a versatile instrument,” she said. “You of course think of classic polkas and waltzes when you think of accordion. Of course you’re going to think of hymns. But there are even accordion sprinklings in rock and roll music, in folk music… you can use an accordion in so many ways. You can play pop hits on an accordion.”

The accordion she plays is a Frontalini, and likely was built in the 1940s in Italy. And while she doesn’t know how it got into her grandma’s hands, she suspects it happened in a very rural Manitoba way.

“My grandma loved garage sales so we have a feeling it was probably a garage sale or an auction,” she said. “How it made its way to Manitoba, I don’t know, but I’m glad it did.”

Fans will have a chance to see Giesbrecht in concert with her accordion.

On Sunday Aug. 18, she will play in Plum Coulee with Grace and Orlando at 12:30 p.m, following the church service at Plum Fest. On the menu will be hymns, classic polkas and waltzes.

Aug. 22 will find her at Concert in the Park at Bethel Heritage Park, performing with Dave Hildebrand on bass, Mike Hiebert on drums and Chenoa McKelvey on guitar and vocals.

Giesbrecht said she appreciates the support she has.

“I’ve been really thankful for this community and the opportunities I’ve had to sing everything from gospel to jazz to rock and roll and to have people come to those events no matter what kind of music it is,” she said. “That’s meant a lot to me because it’s helped me grow into a well rounded musician.”

This fall Giesbrecht is also planning to start recording an album that is expected to come out in 2020.