Bowl for Kids another success

It was a storybook theme as Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Pembina Valley hosted Bowl for Kids at Valley Bowling Lanes in Winkler, March 16.

Executive Director Michael Penner said he was pleased with the event that saw teams come out and bowl to support the organization.

“I think it went very well,” he said. “There was lots of teams participating and it looks like everyone had a good time.”

Penner was pleased with funds raised. “Right now the numbers are around $29,000, last year was about $32,000 so we’re a little down, but there’s often donations that come in later,” he said. “We had the same number of teams this year as we did last year, 41 teams, which was excellent.”

The local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter has been in the area for 42 years, and Penner said although he’s not sure exactly when Bowl for Kids started locally, it’s been going on for somewhere between 30 and 40 years.

“This is the biggest fundraiser of the year,” he said. “It brings in the most amount of dollars and it’s very important for us that this event goes well.”

“We have fantastic community support which is always very encouraging and uplifting, so we’re very happy,” he added. “Without it we couldn’t mentor the number of kids that we do.”

Penner said having a successful event really is due to the community effort, those who participated, sponsors and donors.

“Without any of that happening, first of all we wouldn’t have the event, but we also wouldn’t be able to mentor kids,” he said.