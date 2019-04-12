Bergen ready to schedule debates

Federal conservative candidates have announced they are eager to debate in the upcoming election season and have reached out to local Chambers of Commerce to say they’re ready for dates.

Portage-Lisgar incumbent and current MP Candice Bergen said they wanted to reach out in anticipation of the federal election scheduled for Oct. 21.

“We as a Manitoba caucus just wanted to make sure that everyone knew that we were ready, willing and eager to debate,” Bergen said. “We think there are lots of questions that need to be answered and Canadians are going to want to know what our plan is.”

The press release stated they are ready to answer questions.

“Conservatives, as they have done in the past, and will continue to do, are ready to answer any questions that Manitobans have for issues that matter to them,” the release stated. “Your federal representatives and those nominated to run in the next election will explain why it is so critical to ensure Justin Trudeau is a one term Prime Minister, so that Manitobans won’t continue to be on the hook to pay for Justin Trudeau’s mistakes.”

Bergen was unable to attend debates in Portage-Lisgar last election, in part because of the work she did outside the riding.

“Although I proactively sent letters to all the chambers, we didn’t get dates from them until well into the election, so that was problematic because of a very busy campaign schedule,” she said. “I wanted to get to all the chambers ahead of time and as a Manitoba caucus we thought we’d all send that message together.”

Bergen said she expects another busy campaign.

“Especially as house leader there will be a need for me to help some of the other ridings that we need to win,” she said.

Bergen said she enjoys spending time in the riding during campaign season, knowing she’s once again applying for her job.

“I’ve worked really hard to serve the people of this area, I’ve worked very hard over the last 11 years to represent their views, to bring their concerns to Ottawa to represent their values….” she said.