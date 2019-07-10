Bergen pledges support for agriculture

Candice Bergen, Portage-Lisgar MP and Conservative House Leader, spoke to farmers and producers at the Agri Benchmark Conference in Winnipeg. The annual conference provides an opportunity for farmers to connect with partners in the agricultural industry and learn about the latest developments in crop markets and farm data analysis.

In a press release, Bergen criticized Trudeau for his record on farm issues.

“Since taking office in 2015, Justin Trudeau and his policies have consistently failed Canadian farmers,” the release stated. “Weakness on the world stage has resulted in a deteriorated relationship with China, who has closed their doors to Canadian canola, pork and beef exports. The Indian market for pulses remains closed after Justin Trudeau’s disastrous trip to India.”

“It has become clear that agriculture isn’t a priority for this Liberal Government” stated Bergen. “Canadian farmers are paying for Trudeau’s mistakes.”

Bergen said failure to act on coming up with compensation for Canada’s dairy farmers following NAFTA, and the failure to address the impact of carbon tax on the agricultural industry are two examples of Liberal mistakes. She added that a Conservative government would handle things differently.

“We need a government that will stand up for our farmers. We need a government that recognizes the agricultural industry as an integral part of our economy.” Bergen told the crowd. “Conservatives know that Canadian producers know best.”

“Rather than creating more obstacles and regulations for farmers, the government’s role should be to leave them alone,” she added.

Bergen said a conservative government under Andrew Scheer as prime minister will eliminate the carbon tax and help make life more affordable for Canadian farmers.

“Conservatives will put forward policies that help farmers succeed” Bergen said.