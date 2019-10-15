Bergen a hard worker for Portage-Lisgar

The federal election is next week, and the Portage-Lisgar Progressive Conservative incumbent is hoping for reelection.

Candice Bergen was born and raised in Morden and has lived in Winkler for the last 15 years. She raised her three children in the area, and has been a member of parliament (MP) for 11 years.

Bergen said she has always been very involved with her community, including at her church Christian Life Centre and while working with at-risk youth and in palliative care at Boundary Trails Health Centre.

“I’ve worked very hard representing the people of the riding of Portage-Lisgar and also being a strong voice in Ottawa,” she said.

Bergen said she got involved in politics out of frustration with the party in power.

“I felt extremely frustrated with what the Liberals were doing at that time and so I helped a man named Stephen Harper, who then went on to become prime minister,” she said. “I helped run his campaign in Manitoba and worked for the Conservatives until I decided to put my name forward in 2008.”

Bergen said the Conservatives have a leader Canadians can trust to put them first and help them get ahead.

“We have for the last four years seen a prime minister who has not told the truth to Canadians, he has increased taxes, he has run up massive deficits, he thinks he’s above the law,” she said. “Canadians are looking for an alternative, and Andrew Scheer has proven that he keeps his word. He’s a person of integrity, he understands the struggles that Canadians are going through.”

Bergen said the party has made policy announcements that will aim to get Canadians ahead and reduce their taxes while being responsible with money.

At the doors of constituents, Bergen said she has been hearing many of the same concerns that brought her into politics years ago.

“I’ve heard so many times, ‘Justin Trudeau is wrecking this country Candice, we have to get him out of office,’” she said. “I think trust in a prime minister is the first and the most important thing that I’m hearing and that I think is the most important thing in this election.”

Bergen said she has also heard concerns about the economy and affordability, and the need to get credibility and respect for Canada back on the world stage.

“What Trudeau has done has caused huge problems for our producers,” she said. “The failed relationship with China… we botched that up and got in the cross fires where we shouldn’t and now we actually have people being held hostage in China. We have canola producers and ag producers who are already going through a really tough time because of weather and commodity prices, they have a government who has botched things up so badly.”

Bergen said her reputation for hard work speaks for itself. “The Winnipeg Free Press called me the hardest working MP in the country,” she said. “In my office we’re hard working and dedicated, we listen to our constituents, we help them and respond to their calls and requests.”

In Ottawa, Bergen said she is known as someone who speaks very directly.

“I’m not afraid to say what has to be said and do what has to be done,” she said. “I’m not a shrinking violet, I am a strong, vocal voice for the people of the riding and I would say for all Canadians.”

“I’ve held Justin Trudeau to account over the last four years in my role as House Leader,” she added. “People in the riding of Portage-Lisgar can know that I will be their voice in Ottawa, that I will not shrink back.”

Bergen said as an MP, she has focused on being the voice for everyone in the riding, even those who haven’t supported her party.

“Even those who haven’t voted for me, I believe I represent everyone in the riding,” she said. “That’s how I’ve done my job over the last 11 years and that’s what I will continue to do. I will fight for the people of Portage-Lisgar.”

Bergen is running against Ken Werbiski of the Liberal Party, Cindy Friesen of the New Democratic Party, Beverley Eert of the Green Party, Jerome Dondo from the Christian Heritage Party and Aaron Archer from the People’s Party of Canada. The election takes place Oct. 21.