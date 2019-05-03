Beebe commits to Hamline University

Graduating Winkler Flyers Captain Connor Beebe has committed to play for the University of Hamline Pipers (USCHO – NCAA Div III) for the 2019-2020 season. Beebe played a total of 95 games with the Flyers, accounting for 22 points (7 goals – 15 assists) and 92 penalty minutes.

“Playing with the Flyers was an amazing experience for me, both at the rink and within the community of Winkler,” said Beebe.

“My time in Winkler has created the opportunity for me to further my hockey career and I have committed to play NCAA Division III hockey at Hamline University. I would like to thank the Flyers organization for a great year and half.”

The Hamline Pipers are based in St. Paul, Minnesota and have another former Flyer on the roster, Weiland Parrish.

“We are very excited to add Connor Beebe to our Hamline Hockey squad. He’s a reliable student/athlete who will bring energy and excitement to our lineup. He will immediately help our PK and add depth to our team,” said Pipers’ Head Coach Cory Laylin.

Connor will be studying Finance.