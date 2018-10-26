become-yoga opens new location

A Winkler yoga studio celebrated the grand opening of their new location, Oct. 20.

Owned and operated by LaDawn Insull, become-yoga hosted the grand opening by offering free yoga and accepting donations for the Pembina Valley Humane Society. They raised $131 for the charity.

Insull said she’s been operating become-yoga for just over two years.

“The beginning was very slow,” she said. “Since last January I added another night and all of a sudden word spread.”

That signaled to Insull that it could be time to leave the space she used at NPC.

“It just seemed to be the time to find a more permanent spot, and I think Winkler is big enough that they should be able to support it,” she said. “I know there’s lots of other yoga teachers in the area and I think there’s enough people to go around.”

Insull said there’s many benefits to yoga. “Everybody comes to yoga for a different reason,” she said.

Some are there for physical needs, where they can improve their strength, balance and flexibility.

For others, Insull said it’s more about mindfulness, trying to find quiet and be present in the moment despite our busy society.

“I think there’s so many benefits,” she said.

The new space is about 1,100 sq. ft. and Insull said she’ll be offering classes Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

“People don’t have to commit to a certain time,” she said. “They can buy a pass that works for them.”

She also plans to offer different classes each month, such as beginner classes in November and restorative yoga in December.

The new become-yoga studio is located at 390 1st. St. Winkler, inside the Eastgate Mall.

For more information find them at become-yoga.ca, or look for becomeyogawinkler on Instagram or Facebook.