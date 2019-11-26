BDO takes a bite out of hunger

More than 60,000 meals will be eaten thanks to the Drive Away Hunger campaign, organized by BDO Canada’s Pembina Valley office.

The annual campaign, saw the Pembina Valley office raise the second highest amount of meals out of all that participated, with a grand total of 60,146 meals for Winkler & District Food Cupboard, Morden Caring and Sharing and the Altona Food Bank.

Nationally BDO’s campaign exceeded 1 million meals.

Dylan Johnson, a staff accountant at BDO Pembina Valley said this is the fifth year they’ve taken part, and this year reported a significant increase.

BDO did a food drive in May and another more recently, with the help of local youth groups.

“It’s kind of a low time of the year for foodbanks,” he said of the May date.

Johnson said the team comes together to take part. “It’s in our minds that a lot of people are less fortunate,” he said. “We can make quite a big difference in someone’s life.”

He added that they want to support those who make a difference every day. “I think it’s important the community keeps doing what they do,” he said.

Johnson also thanked the community for making the donations when the youth groups came to their door.

“On behalf of the office I would like to thank everyone who does donate,” he said.