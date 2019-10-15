Archer promises open communication, fairness

Aaron Archer isn’t your typical candidate for Portage-Lisgar. The first time People’s Party candidate for the region is promising open communication in government.

“A lot of my community spirit and experience come from the many years of volunteering, fund raising, attending elementary, middle and high schools to give presentations and talks with students and the interested public about hockey and dedication,” Archer said. “I always enjoyed representing the high standards that were needed to be at a higher level and the passion and resolve it required.”

At 24 he joined the army after becoming a journeymen welder through his apprenticeship at S.A.I.T College, before realizing there was more to life than one profession and one way of doing things. “I had a burning desire to represent my country as I did once in my life already on the hockey teams I once played for so I joined the Army,” said Archer. “The military trained me to pay attention to the details. It taught me to be decisive, accurate, and to always have a plan. Overseas and at home, we represented Canada and were legally held to a higher standard.”

After retiring from the military, Archer started his own welding and custom fabrication company. The economy was souring and his business struggled, like many Albertans and Canadians. He then decided to try his hand in politics choosing a riding far from home.

“The term ‘parachute candidate’ is so perfectly suited to me. I have come a long way and sacrificed a lot and continue to come all this way from Okotoks, Alberta to allow for a real opportunity for Canadians to finally make a stand behind enemy lines and say “No More” to their force fed choices,” he said. “The choices prior to Maxime Bernier creating the People’s Party of Canada were causing me anxiety. It caused enough anxiety to stop what I was doing and jump back or (parachute) back on the front line in whatever way possible.”

Archer feels his strong military background and personality is needed these days to hold the government to account.

“Question Period would become Answer period,” he said. “If I am a member of parliament and am given a straight forward question to answer, there should be a legal binding mandate for that question to be answered. If it is not honest, we have the law to hold them to account. I am tired of the status quo. I am eager to start using experts in all fields in open forums to discuss and resolve our problems.”

Archer says the People’s Party of Canada is the clear choice, offering strong leadership and passionate party members.

“Max Bernier is a dynamic leader with a much different vision for the future of Canada than the traditional political parties,” he said. “People who hear Max speak are impressed by his honesty, the lack of political correctness and the willingness to debate topics that other parties won’t discuss (but Canadians want to discuss).”

“The People’s Party has a Freedom and Fairness agenda unlike any of the other parties,” he added. “The PPC truly believes that individuals can make the best decisions for themselves, their families and their local communities. The more money that is left in the hands of individuals the better the results for individuals and the country as a whole.”

Archer outlines his top issues as removing inter-provincial industrial and commercial barriers and creating small business incentives, getting the debt under control and looking at the levying of laws and government support to countries that have “no intention of helping Canadians.”

“I will use my lack of political experience to my advantage by having an open mind on issues,” Archer said. “My enthusiasm, creative ideas and energy for serving people are boundless. I have sacrificed for the people of Canada once with my service in the Army and in Afghanistan with determination and distinction, and I intend to do the same for the people of Portage-Lisgar in this new role.”

Archer is running against incumbent Candice Bergen from the Conservative Party of Canada, Jerome Dondo from the Christian Heritage Party, Beverley Eert of the Green Party, Cindy Friesen of the New Democratic Party and Ken Werbiski of the Liberal Party. The election takes place Oct. 21.