Another great summer for MB Youth Job Centre

Wow! What a summer it has been for the Manitoba Youth Job Centre. This summer many students have received help writing resumes and job searching, we have also done many community events such as two barbecues, creating and selling a cookbook, selling pizzas, doing a town clean up, selling goods at the farmers market, washing windows and participating in the parade.

I have enjoyed meeting so many youth and students in the community who are enthusiastic about gaining work experience. The future is bright for Winkler’s youth!

Thank you to all of those who have supported the Manitoba Youth Job Centre in a variety of ways, such as coming to our events or hiring youth this summer. The centre would not be successful without the support of the community!

As of Aug. 16 the centre is closed until May, 2020 when another eventful summer will begin!