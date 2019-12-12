Annual PJ drive surpasses last year’s total

Throughout November and in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Winkler’s Genesis House was among a group of family violence shelters in Manitoba participating in a PJ drive.

This year’s drive resulted in 205 pairs of pyjamas collected, which surpasses last year’s total by five.

“Provincially, all the 10 shelters request pyjamas for the women and kids we see each year,” says Angela Braun, executive director of Winkler’s Genesis House.” For us, that would be about 65 women and 80 kids.”

The shelters collected donations of new pyjamas along with warm socks, towels and face clothes for women in children in need. Each year shelters in Manitoba assist approximately 3000 women and children, who sometimes arrive at the shelter with just the clothes on their backs.