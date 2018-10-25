Almost $10,000 raised through Smile Cookies

Tim Hortons had another successful Smile Cookie campaign that resulted in almost $10,000 raised.

This year, the campaign raised $9,825 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Morden-Winkler.

BBBS executive director Michael Penner said the funds raised from the campaign are critical. “It goes an incredibly long way to help us, financially” he said. “This spring we unfortunately lost quite a few matches, and so we’ve been working hard at recruiting mentors, because there’s always kids waiting. There’s always kids who want to benefit from a mentor… a lot of this will help us get that extra push and help recruit for more matches.”

Tim Hortons co-owner Jeff Doerksen said Tim Hortons likes partnering with BBBS. “They do some great work with kids in the Pembina Valley,” he said. “We’ve always worked closely with them choosing campers to go to the Tim Hortons camp and we respect the work they do.”