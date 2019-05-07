Access Credit Union supports South Central Soccer Club

Access Credit Union donated $5,000 to the South Central Soccer Club. Terry Hamm, Regional Manager of Commercial/Agricultural Lending said they continue to support the club because of the tremendous value they bring to the Pembina Valley. “The three soccer clubs not only bring men and women to play the world’s biggest sport together, but they also foster community, integrate newcomers and rally the community to support them,” he said. “This is something that Access values and aligns with our mission and core values.”