Access Credit Union Financial Literacy Program celebrates two years

Access Credit Union launched their financial literacy initiative in 2017 and said they’ve continued it because they realize that people’s financial well-being depends on their ability to understand financial information.

The program is called Each One Teach One (EOTO) and was created by Vancity Credit Union to help families and individuals build lives of financial stability and independence. EOTO is an innovative program that trains employees from financial institutions to become financial literacy trainers. There are 17 financial skills workshop topics to choose from that can be run in partnership with community service organizations or employers.

Since the program’s inception in 2017, the 21 certified Access CU employees have hosted 122 workshops across Southern Manitoba reaching over 1,700 community members. One of the organizations to benefit from the program is a local women’s shelter, Genesis House.

“Topics such as budgeting, debt smarts and building a healthy credit history have proven invaluable to our ladies’ moving forward,” a representative said. “The sessions are delivered in an easy to understand format and provide many tools for future use.”

Many local schools have also invited the program into their classrooms.

“As a personal finance teacher, I love the opportunity to host an Each One Teach One workshop each semester with my students,” Garden Valley Collegiate teacher Rhonda Kezema said. “It is a valuable resource and a community connection that offers real life learning.”

In honor of Financial Literacy Month, which is celebrated annually across Canada each November, Access CU hosted their second annual Trainer Summit last week where all certified trainers came together for a day of sharing success stories and challenges, learning from guest speakers and growing presentation skills.

For more details about the program or for a full list of workshops offered, visit www.accesscu.ca

Access Credit Union has 17 branches, 260 employees and over $2.6 billion in assets under management.