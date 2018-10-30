A Grandparents Recital held in Winkler

The Buhler Active Living Centre multi-purpose room was packed Oct. 26 as the Douglas Kuhl School of Music hosted “A Grandparents Recital”.

The concert featured an array of talent from Winkler, Morden, Altona, Rosenfeld and surrounding communities.

But it wasn’t just a regular recital. Rochelle Drudge of the Douglas Kuhl School of Music said students learned pieces that were listed as favourite songs of their grandparents.

“I think it’s important to encourage students to learn the songs that are special to their family members,” Drudge said. “Often students are asked to perform music at family or church functions and it is important that they know at least some songs that are familiar to people in those settings.”

The event helped bridge a gap between generations.

“The music that is familiar to older generations is not usually familiar to younger generations so the students need to be intentional about asking their grandparents what their special songs are and then they need to take the time to learn them,” she explained. “The idea behind this recital was to encourage students to do that by planning an event to perform these song selections for their grandparents.”

Drudge said students may not even know how special it is for grandparents to hear those songs, making it even more important that they add some of them to their repertoire.

Drudge said they also wanted to give back to grandparents who give so much.

“Grandparents are typically very supportive of their grandchildren’s activities, including music lessons and music involvement and they need to be thanked,” she said.

“I’ve observed a lot of grandparent involvement in my years of teaching – driving kids to lessons, attending lessons, practicing with students, attending recitals/concerts, paying for lessons, supporting fundraisers, etc. This recital was a way of saying ‘thank you’ to the grandparents for being so supportive.”

Drudge said she was happy with the event.

“The attendance was great,” she said. “Many grandparents came out to hear their grandchildren play and many people from the Buhler Centre and wider community attended as well.”