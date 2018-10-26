$5,000 donation has immediate impact

A recent donation to Katie’s Cottage has already gone toward helping those who need it.

As part of their Cargill Cares program, Cargill recently donated $5,000 to Katie’s Cottage to go toward their compassionate fund, which helps pay for rooms at the cottage for those who can’t afford it.

Executive director of Katie’s Cottage Ruth Reimer said they try to never turn anyone away, even if they can’t afford to stay. “If somebody said to us, ‘We don’t have money, we can’t stay here,’ we’re not going to ask them for a T4 or anything silly like that,” she said. “We’re going on the honour system. A family who comes in who [has] three children, you’re not going to ask them why can’t you afford this. That’s not our business. Our business is to make them feel comfortable.”

“If they say to us, ‘I can’t afford it,’ or if the hospital were to phone and say, ‘This family needs to stay,’ that’s all that I need to hear,” she added. “I’m not going to delve into the personal story of these people. Not even maybe.”

The Cargill Cares committee sits down every year to look at opportunities around Manitoba to donate and volunteer. The program is funded through corporate and focuses on three areas: health/nutrition, education and environment.

Regional commercial leader for Cargill in Manitoba Jody Magotiaux said the committee saw Katie’s Cottage as a great opportunity to give back to some of the communities the company works in.

“When we’re talking about the initiatives that we’re working in the past few years, we looked at this one as something that was very similar to what we do currently with the Ronald McDonald House in the Winnipeg branch but it was more local,” he said. “We felt it was more suited to what we were looking to do to contribute to our local communities.”

The fund arrived at the perfect time. Soon after receiving the donation from Cargill, Katie’s Cottage had a visitor arrive from Rankin Inlet whose brother was at Boundary Trails Health Centre and who couldn’t afford to stay. Some of that money went toward his stay at the cottage.

Reimer said Katie’s Cottage has seen people in the past who haven’t had the necessary funds to stay. “We have seen it and we’ve made it work,” she said. “We’ve taken it from our own budget. Now we don’t have to take it from that budget. It’s completely separate, we didn’t want it to get all of a sudden into the general fund.”

Morris customer service representative and Cargill Cares committee member Rheanne Serediuk said it feels good to see that the funding has already been helping. “It felt really good to already have that money put to use, and that it was done for somebody who was coming to use our local services,” she said.

Reimer said summer was a little slower for the cottage, but fall has been busy.

“We’re averaging about four rooms a night,” she said. “It just fluctuates, it’s an ebb and flow.”

The cottage, which is open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, has about 40 volunteers a month. Katie’s Cottage also recently hired an employee from Gateway Resources to help out.

Reimer said Katie’s Cottage aims to give as much dignity to the people that stay as they can. “We give them their privacy,” she said. “If they want to talk, we’re willing to listen. We’re not counsellors here at Katie’s Cottage, but we’re really good listeners.”