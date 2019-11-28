26 charges laid in gun thefts

Winkler Police released an update that shows they arrested four people, in relation to a theft of guns from Dominion Outdoors nearly a year ago.

The theft occurred on Nov. 27, 2018 when a stolen truck was driven into the store. At least 35 guns were stolen.

While only five handguns and one long gun have been recovered in Saskatchewan and Alberta, police have arrested four people who are faced with a combined total of 26 charges.

Winkler Police say the investigation continues.

The investigation to this point has included assistance from several police services across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The following arrests have been made.

Brett David Kehler

In April of 2019 Brett David Kehler (23 years old) was arrested in Winkler and was remanded in to custody. Kehler is facing charges of:

• Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

• Theft of motor vehicle

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

• Breaking, entering and stealing firearms

• Possession of firearms for purpose of trafficking

• Possession of firearms contrary to prohibition order

• Possession of firearms without a licence

Corbin James Seniuk

In April of 2019 Corbin James Seniuk (20 years old) was arrested in Alberta and returned to Manitoba where he was remanded in to custody.

• Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

• Theft of motor vehicle

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

• Breaking, entering and stealing firearms

• Possession of firearms for purpose of trafficking

• Possession of firearms without a licence

Gage Randall Fletcher

In June of 2019 Gage Randall Fletcher (20 years old) was arrested in Alberta and returned to Manitoba where he was released on a Recognizance.

• Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

• Theft of motor vehicle

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

• Breaking, entering and stealing firearms

• Possession of firearms for purpose of trafficking

• Possession of firearms without a licence

Valeri Plaksin

In September of 2019 Valeri Plaksin (23 years old) was arrested in Alberta and returned to Manitoba where he was remanded in to custody. Plaksin is facing charges of:

• Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

• Theft of motor vehicle

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

• Breaking, entering and stealing firearms

• Possession of firearms for purpose of trafficking

• Possession of firearms contrary to prohibition order

• Possession of firearms without a licence