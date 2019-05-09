$24,000 granted back into community

The Plum Coulee Community Foundation gave away over $24,000 in grants at their annual AGM on May 2.

The Foundation celebrated another successful year of community involvement by granting funds to organizations and by recognizing community members who contribute a lot to Plum Coulee.

The Youth in Philanthropy group gave away $2,500 at the meeting.

“They get very excited to give,” board chair Heather Unger said. “They actually go and interview and they check out each one of the organizations that they give to. They’re fun.”

Some of the organizations receiving funds included the Centre on Main, Imagination Library and Pembina Valley Humane Society.

The Foundation also granted $24,354 during the evening.

Organizations receiving funds included Plum Coulee Minor Ball (to pay off the newly installed backstop), Plum Fest Committee, Winkler Family Resource Centre, South Central Aerials and the Fire Department (for Jaws of Life and a mini combination tool).

The Foundation has two major fundraising events during the year. Their AGM/Supper is one, and the other is the 24 Hour Giving Challenge.

“Both have been wildly successful,” Unger said. “They are where we grow.”

The Foundation stands as a unique way to raise money and grant funds, as they never have to worry about running out of money.

“The Plum Coulee Community Foundation is a savings account,” she said. “The interest generated off of it every year is what we give away, so the money that you give to our endowment fund can never be spent. The interest is spent. It is going to look after Plum Coulee forever.”

The Foundation announced Archie Heinrichs as their Citizen of the Year.

“Archie is a fabulous guy,” Unger said. “He’s that guy that’s at every event we put on, on every committee we put on. He’s just a staple around the community, so we’re excited that he was honoured.”

The Foundation also named the Plum Coulee Women’s Institute as their Community Builder of the Past.

“I think it’s a pretty exciting list of accomplishments for the ladies, and kind of fitting that 100 years ago they established that organization,” Unger said. “We’ve got a whole bunch of men on the wall as Community Builders of the Past, and it’s really great to see the ladies pick up the slack.”

Unger said taking that moment to recognize those in the community is important. “We are a very young community, average age 26, bedroom community to the bigger centres around us,” she said. “There’s a lot of community pride, and where does that come from? It comes from a strong foundation and strong people that went before us.”