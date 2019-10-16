GALLERY:

Winter Storm sweeps through region

We asked and you delivered. The Winkler Times and Morden Times put out a social media call for pictures from the winter storm and were deluged with great photos. From showing the severity of the storm on the highways and damage caused, to scenic shots and people making the most of the wintery weather, we appreciate them all. (An effort has been made to identify the photographers. As many were submitted through Facebook, those Facebook names were used.) Thank you to everyone who shared their experience with others.