GALLERY:

Winkler hosts Teddy Bear Picnic

The Winkler Family Resource Centre’s annual Teddy Bear picnic drew in large crowds on June 1 at Bethel Heritage Park. Members of the PJ Masks were on hand and kids stopped at the reading station to hear a story and get their faces painted. The DanceWorks Celtic Dancers entertained the crowd with their high-flying footwork. Professionals checked out teddy bears and other stuffed animals for injuries and fixed them up. There were free books available for kids to take home with them.