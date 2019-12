GALLERY:

PHOTOS: Winkler's Family Christmas Experience

Hundreds attended A Winkler Family Christmas, Dec. 5. A brand new event to the community, the free night of Christmas fun was sponsored by the City of Winkler, Emmanuel Mennonite Church and Winkler MB Church. Atttendees enjoyed pictures with Santa, a petting zoo, popcorn, hot chocolate, and hot apple cider thanks to Burwalde Juice Co. Children also enjoyed Jingle Jam, a show featuring skits, games and the story of Christmas.