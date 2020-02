GALLERY:

PHOTOS: Comic Con returns to Winkler

After a hiatus in 2019, Comic Con returned to Winkler’s Northlands Parkway Collegiate on Louis Riel Day this past Monday. Hundreds of people, both young and old, turned out to take part in such activities as cosplay contests, panels, game tables and tournaments, and to browse the many vendors in attendance selling all sorts of memorabilia. All profits from the event will go to support The Bunker Youth Ministry.