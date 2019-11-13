GALLERY:

Gallery: 2019 National Women's Under-18 Championship

The 2019 National Women’s Under-18 Championship took place Nov. 5-9 in Winkler and Morden. The event included eight provincial/regional teams such as Alberta, Atlantic, Manitoba, Ontario Blue, Ontario Red, Quebec and Saskatchewan. The event came to an end with Ontario Red winning the gold with a 3-1 win over Saskatchewan. Quebec beat Ontario Blue 2-1 for the bronze. Manitoba did not fare well at the tournament going 0-3 in the round robin and suffering a 1-0 loss to Atlantic on the Consolation side. Organizers were happy with the event, which nearly filled the Winkler Arena in the gold medal game.