Douglas Kuhl School of Music shares their talent

The Douglas Kuhl School of Music hosted their Strings Concert at EMMC in Winkler. All three levels of their string orchestras performed as did a community flute ensemble. Their most advanced orchestra was joined by winds, brass and percussion.
