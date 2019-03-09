Douglas Kuhl School of Music shares their talent

Published on: March 9, 2019 | Last Updated: March 9, 2019 5:47 PM EST

The Douglas Kuhl School of Music hosted their Strings Concert at EMMC in Winkler. All three levels of their string orchestras performed as did a community flute ensemble. Their most advanced orchestra was joined by winds, brass and percussion. (SUPPLIED PHOTO)

Share Adjust Comment Print

The Douglas Kuhl School of Music hosted their Strings Concert at EMMC in Winkler. All three levels of their string orchestras performed as did a community flute ensemble. Their most advanced orchestra was joined by winds, brass and percussion.

The Douglas Kuhl School of Music hosted their Strings Concert at EMMC in Winkler. All three levels of their string orchestras performed as did a community flute ensemble. Their most advanced orchestra was joined by winds, brass and percussion. (SUPPLIED PHOTO)

Comments